Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-7:47 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report a man was sitting in a white truck at the side of the road.

-5:13 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to Fairhaven County Home on Fair Road in Clinton Township on the report of a stolen riding lawnmower.

-1:47 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at Wilson Health.

MONDAY

-8:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 5296 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report a boat was backed into a garage on the property.

-6:25 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 4217 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-4:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 17450 State Route 706 in Perry Township on the report of the theft of a firearm.

-3:54 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report that a man appeared to be getting drunk in his car at the Marathon Station on West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-5:22 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 3310 Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

Village log

MONDAY

-5:01 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:44 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

MONDAY

-9:49 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000 block of Brugeman Road in McLean Township.

-11:30 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17100 block of DeWeese Road in Perry Township.

SUNDAY

-11:44 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7600 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

-11:37 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire and Minster Life Squad responded to 13100 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

-5:18 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10500 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

