Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:54 a.m.: driving under the influence. Aaron S. Allenbaugh, 28, 420 E. Court St., was arrested for OVI .

TUESDAY

-7:43 p.m.: domestic violence. Zachary Ryan Woodall, 24, 330 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-6:18 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly after being reported as missing.

-6:13 p.m.: theft. Police investigated the report of the theft of a Kindle Fire tablet, valued at $200.

-4:57 p.m.: obstructing official business. Joshua A. Baker, 25, 528 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on two contempt warrants and for obstructing official business.

-12:58 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of $60 from a man’s wallet while he was at the Shelby County YMCA on East Parkwood Street.

MONDAY

-2:31 p.m.: criminal damaging. A warrant was issued after a female reported someone known smashed her Motorola smart phone, valued at $100.

Crashes

Shirley A. Edwards, 70, 1509 Sandlewood Place, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:21 p.m.

Edwards was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 at Sixth Avenue when he struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him that had stopped to avoid hitting a bicyclist.

The other vehicle was driven by Wesley P. Elsner, 63, 1315 River Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:32 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-3:55 to 7:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-2:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm set off by burnt popcorn.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

