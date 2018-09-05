Sheriffs log

WEDNESDAY

2:16 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded 3236 W. Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a suspicious female came into the residence earlier that morning.

-11:13 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a phone scam complaint at 12640 State Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-10:33 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 6755 Walnut Street in Cynthian Township on the report a car struck the property’s mailbox.

TUESDAY

-5:01 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 100 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report a two-vehicle crash.

-4 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 3300 Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township on the report of harassment.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:41 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Police responded to 9138 Wright Puthoff Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a combine was on fire.

-12:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-10:52 a.m.: crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Maple Fire Department and Deputies responded to Maplewood Road at state Route 65 in Salem Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-7:48 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brugeman Road in McLean Township.

-7:05 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 200 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-7:02 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report a tree stump was on fire at the campground.

TUESDAY

-4:15 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for mutual aid on a medical call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

