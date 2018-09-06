Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:20 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-9:51 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to Port Haven Drive at state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-1:12 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 12496 Shroyer Road in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:52 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Meyer’s Garage and Drive Thur on State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of semitrailer hit a vehicle pumping gas.

-5:49 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 11913 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a past burglary.

-4:45 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Jackson Road at state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report a limb in the roadway.

-3:54 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 3809 Freeman Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:53 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Deam Road at Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report a tree was down.

-3:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated an IRS scam complaint at 6066 Houston Road in Loramie Township.

MONDAY

-3:54 a.m.: driving under a suspended license. Joshua Keith Moler, 31, of Franklin, was cited and served a summons to appear for driving under a suspended driver’s license after deputies responded to a report an intoxicated person was trying to leave a vehicle that was parked in the 400 block of Pike Street in Jackson Center.

According to the responding deputy’s report, Moler’s speech was slurred but he did not show signs of drug or alcohol use.

Moler’s 2005 Ford Escort was towed from the scene since no valid driver was with the vehicle.

Village log

THURSDAY

Crashes

No one was cited after a motorcycle crashed into the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road on Saturday at 5:40 p.m.

Ryan M. Rider, 19, of Elsmere, Kentucky, was sitting on a motorcycle owned by Christopher A. Raisbeck, of Hebron, Kentucky, in the Sheriff’s Office’s parking lot when he accidentally put the bike in gear, then lost control and struck the north side wall of the Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcycle sustained operational damage to the left side fairing and lower fairing. The was no apparent damage to the building.

Rider was transported by Sidney Rescue to Wilson Health.

There was no insurance on motorcycle due to it being purchased earlier in the day.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:25 a.m.: crash. Botkins Fire and Police, Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

-12:06 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Dogwood Drive in McLean Township.

-11:15 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15200 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:55 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to the 100 block of Village Parkway 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-5:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 13400 block of State Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

