SIDNEY — The following people have appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

• Chad Wilson, 42, 13625 Ailes Road, Anna, charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

• Takeshi Motohashi, 44, 3111 Bridlewood Drive, charged with speeding, $175 fine.

• Andrew Donnelly, 38, Nestleton Station, Ontario, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Amber Long, 33, 419 Sixth Ave., charged with failure to reinstate license, $361 fine.

• Keith Berning, 18, 12644 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Senia Edwards, 38, Detroit, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Franklin Smith, 31, Fairfield, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Robin Ison, 36, 408 Tamala Ave., Anna, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Adrian Mayse, Wapakoneta, charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.

• Patricia Douglas, 46, 134 S. Vandemark Road, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Judith Force, 75, Troy, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Tyler Bertke, 21, 23 Kamman Circle, New Bremen, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Jose Herrera, 57, Port Saint Lucie, Florida, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Gabriela Nunez, 41 Church St., Fort Loramie, charged with speeding, $175 fine.

• Adrian Mayse, Wapakoneta, charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $160 fine.

• Jacob Freeman, 19, 2365 Collins Drive, charged with speeding, $181 fine.

• Jason Payne, 39, Dayton, charged with starting and backing violation, $136 fine.

• Carole Fuerst, 63, 460 N. Main. St., Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Zachery Felver, 25, Piqua, charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Andrew Patterson, 22, 104 N. Wilkinson Ave., charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Belinda Hemp, 74, 138 Edgewood Place, charged with turning at intersections violation, $136 fine.

• Randy Cordray, 63, Dayton, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Norman Cahoon, 27, West Liberty, charged with turns at intersection violation, $130 fine.

• Brandon Hughes, 22, 747 Chestnut Ave., charged with driving under suspension, $361 fine.

• John Schmerge, 56, Wapakoneta, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Robert Schulze, 60, 13280 Whitefeather Trail, Anna, charged with signal light violation, $130 fine.

• Jessica Norris, 35, 13039 Luthman Road, Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Caroline Patterson, 44, Fairborn, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Ruth Halfacre, 41, 09624 state Route 219, New Knoxville, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Marc Smith, 41, Dayton, charged with driving under suspension, $388 fine.

• Corey Arbogast, 46, 318 S. Vandemark Road, charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

• Thomas Hoying, 38, 6495 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, Minster, charged with lights violation, $261 fine.

• Robert Frey, 18, 3712 Mason Road, Fort Loramie, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Jason Gonzales, 35, Rosewood, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• George Cash, Jr., 29, 1113 Hilltop Ave., charged with stopping for school bus violation, $192 fine.

• Cheyenne Ritter, 22, 717 Kathy Ave., charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Elizabeth Bashore, 37, Versailles, charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

• Dabra Lee, 61, 424 Elm St., charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Ousseynou Sow, 29, 728 Countryside Lane, charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Josie St. Meyers, 22, 2345 Collins Drive, charged with right of way violation, $136 fine.

• Kevin Dues, 42, Fairborn, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Joshua Hockett, 31, 2009 Michigan St., charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Karen Fogt, 42, 726 Lynn St., charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

