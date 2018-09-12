Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:33 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem was dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-10:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda road in Franklin Township.

-10:05 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire was dispatched to the 2000 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-6:54 a.m. medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-2:06 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 15000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-7:48 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to 11543 Eilerman Road in McLean Township for a small fire in the yard.

-3:11 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 9000 block of Hilgefort Road in McLean Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

