Police log

THURSDAY

-12:30 a.m.: warrant. Virgil A. Hinkle, 55, 1129 Riverbend Blvd., was arrested on an outstanding Logan County warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-10:25 p.m.: theft. A stainless-steel toolbox, valued at $10, and a pocket knife, valued at $25, were reported stolen from 112 Oak Ave.

-9:32 p.m.: warrant. Joshua Z. Haithcock Jr., 21, at large, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

-6:38 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering at 231 N. Miami Ave., was reported to the police.

-2:50 p.m.: warrant. Emily Powers, 53, 301 S. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-7:05 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the past theft of a 2006 black Honda motorcycle, valued at $1,000, from the 800 block of Spruce Avenue. The bike was later recovered.

-2:04 p.m.: theft. The theft of a black iPhone 7, valued at $1,000, and $35 in cash, from a locker at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, was reported stolen to the police.

-1:29 p.m.: carrying concealed weapons. Police are investigating a reported an alleged CCW violation.

-12:04 p.m.: contempt. David R. Wigginton, 33, 604 Fair Road, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County contempt warrant.

MONDAY

-4:07 p.m.: theft. The theft of $234 in cash was reported stolen at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-3:59 p.m.: forgery. The Dollar Tree on Michigan Street reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.

Crashes

Misty D. Selanders, 40, 634 N. Ohio Ave., was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:08 p.m.

Selanders was backing out of her private drive on North Ohio Avenue when she struck the southbound vehicle on North Ohio Avenue that was driven by Matthew A. Akers, 39, 634 N. Ohio Ave.

• Tracey L. Francis, 53, 21579 Tawawa St., was cited with improper backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:22 a.m.

Francis was backing from a parking spot in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue when she failed to see and struck a southbound vehicle sitting in traffic behind her that was driven by Charlene K. King, 65, 331 Ruth St.

• Melissa A. Jackson, 48, 125 W. Clay St., was cited with operation at stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:12 a.m.

Jackson was traveling northbound on Franklin Avenue at Water Street when she failed to see and pulled out in front of a westbound vehicle on Water Street. The other vehicle, driven by James E. Welday, 22, 520 S. Ohio Ave., tried to stop but was unable to and struck the center passenger side of Jackson’s vehicle, which continued northbound and then came to a final stop about 100 feet north of the intersection.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:56 a.m. to 12:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:35 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the report of smoke/an open burn that was caused by a grill.

-1:38 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls. One call was for mutual aid and it was cancelled en route.

TUESDAY

-4:29 to 11:03 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to two automobile crashes.

-12:39 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to rescue a cat that was trapped under a vehicle.

-10:11 a.m. to 7:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

