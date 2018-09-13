Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-11:19 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 480 E. Mason Road in Franklin Township.
WEDNESDAY
-8:32 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 8901 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township.
-6:44 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to Kaser Road at Lockington Dam Road in Washington Township on the report a male was operating a four-wheeler with a small child on the back.
-5:59 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 110 W. Countryside Drive in Loramie Township.
-5:37 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Mason Road in McLean Township on the report a two-vehicle crash.
-3:35 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 5923 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report someone broke into the residence.
-3:13 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to Kuther Road at Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a suspicious blue Chevrolet Nova in the yard.
SUNDAY
-12:36 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a two-vehicle crash.
-6:08 a.m.: assault. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to an alleged assault.
SATURDAY
-11:48 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report a tree was down on the roadway.
-5:44 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the Lockington United Methodist Church on Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report a vehicle was doing doughnuts in the parking lot.
Crashes
No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Friday, Sept. 7, at 11:53 a.m.
Shirley G. McDougle, 56, 519 Rauth St., Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Schenk Road when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox at 2385 Schenk Road and then a utility pole.
McDougle was transported by Sidney Medics to Wilson Health.
The crash is still under investigation.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-12:47 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 800 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.
-9:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.
-7:47 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.
WEDNESDAY
-11:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Deputies and Sidney Fire Department responded to the 3200 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.
-7:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6700 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.
SUNDAY
-10:07 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.
-9:51 p.m.: medical. Versailles Life Squad and Russia Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Park Street in Loramie Township.
-4:58 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17400 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.
-12:42 a.m.: arching power lines. Van Buren Township Fire responded to 16633 Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township on the report of arching power lines.
SATURDAY
-11:57 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2900 block of Jerome Drive in Loramie Township.
-11:50 p.m.: crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.
-4:53 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16500 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.
-4:32 p.m.: arching power lines. Van Buren Township Fire responded to McCarthyville Road at state Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report of arching power lines.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.