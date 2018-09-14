Police log

THURSDAY

-7:31 p.m.: felonious assault. Police are investigating the report of an alleged assault.

-4:07 p.m.: warrant. Michael James Burns, 48, 321 Doering St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-3:14 p.m.: warrant. Bengie H. Walters, 59, 1361 Shepard Court, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:51 a.m.: carrying concealed weapons. Dorothy L. Tucker, 60, 725 Campbell Road, was arrested on a weapon law violation.

-11:38 p.m.: drug abuse. Nathan Ray Thomas, 29, of Beavercreek, was arrested for drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia.

-11:30 a.m.: burglary. A past burglary at 523 W. North St. was reported to the police in which a Plexiglas was broken and miscellaneous video games, valued at $200, a PlayStation, valued at $75, two PlayStation 2 game consoles, valued at $180, miscellaneous collector cards, valued at $150, and miscellaneous toys, valued at $100, were stolen. The Plexiglas damage is set at $10.

-8:36 a.m.: warrant. Kevin D. Caudill, 40, 409 S. Main Ave., was served a summons.

Crashes

Humayuy Sindhi, 47, 110 Foster Ave., was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:36 a.m.

Sindhi was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he went through the intersection on a red light at state Route 29 and was struck by the northbound vehicle on state Route 29 that had the green light and was driven by Rodney G. Holloway, 51, 17475 Sharp Road.

• Logan C. Martin, 21, of Houston, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:02 p.m.

Martin was traveling westbound on East Water Street when he went through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a southbound vehicle South Ohio Avenue that had the green light and was driven by Kathleen E. Leese, 60, of Piqua.

Martin’s passengers, Brandon Buechter, 17, and Gregory D. Makris, both of Piqua, were transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Markouria Gogoua, 46, 811 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. F, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:14 p.m.

Gogoua was traveling eastbound on Gleason Street when she went did not stop for the stop sign and struck the northbound vehicle on Stolle Avenue, driven by Adam Dia, 46, 1521 Spruce Ave. The collision caused Dia’s vehicle to strike the westbound vehicle on the east side of Gleason Street that was driven by Lucy Edejer, 36, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:22 a.m. to 2:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-3:53 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-2:36 to 10:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

