Sheriff’s log
SATURDAY
-12:28 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies and Botkins Police investigated a possible burglary in progress in the 9000 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.
FRIDAY
-7:56 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of someone spray painting a vehicle in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.
-7:03 p.m.: burglary. Deputies investigated a report of a burglary in the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-2:01 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.
SATURDAY
-11:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 10000 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.
-1:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 13000 block of McCartyville Road.
FRIDAY
-11:48 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.
-10:37 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Logan Shelby Road in Green Township.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher.