Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-12:28 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies and Botkins Police investigated a possible burglary in progress in the 9000 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

FRIDAY

-7:56 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of someone spray painting a vehicle in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-7:03 p.m.: burglary. Deputies investigated a report of a burglary in the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:01 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-11:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 10000 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.

-1:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 13000 block of McCartyville Road.

FRIDAY

-11:48 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

-10:37 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Logan Shelby Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

