Police log

TUESDAY

-8:16 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report that a white 2007 Honda Pilot, valued at $6,000, was taken without permission.

-4:05 a.m.: warrant. Alexis A. Evans, 35, 734 S. Main Ave., was arrested on a warrant and for obstructing official business.

-12:38 a.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating the possession of drugs after a suspect was in possession of a syringe.

-12:20 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police investigated and alleged assault and the report a Samsung cellphone, valued at $100, was damaged.

MONDAY

-7:09 p.m.: theft. The theft of peach Amsterdam vodka, Jack Daniels whiskey and USA Gold menthol cigarettes was reported stolen at Wilson Health.

-1:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. Derek Wilson 23, at large, was arrested for assault and criminal damaging.

-11:40 a.m.: theft. Ian Freeman, 30, at large, was arrested for theft.

-4:36 a.m.: theft. A green 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen from 518 Michigan St.

SUNDAY

-9:18 p.m.: theft. Anxiety medication and muscle relaxer medication was reported stolen out of a silver 1997 Mercury while parked at Aldi grocery store on Michigan Street.

-9:04 p.m.: driving under the influence. Sheldon Parker, 65, 431 S. Highland Ave., was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior OVI.

-7:30 p.m.: found property. A brown Remington wallet containing an Ohio driver’s license, a Visa debit card and a Social security card was found and turned into the police department.

-6:16 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Ford F-250 key, valued at $50, was reported stolen from the 2004 grey truck while parked at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-6:06 p.m.: theft. Fuel Stop on West Court Street reported the past theft of a Bud Light Orange, two Kick Start drinks, a box of USA Gold cigarettes, and a Bic lighter.

-5:49 p.m.: warrant. Aaron J. Oskowski, 40, at large, was arrested on a warrant, for obstructing justice and for obstructing official business.

-9:34 a.m.: lost property. A blue diamond ring, valued at $300, was reportedly lost in the area of The Spot restaurant on South Ohio Avenue.

-7:38 a.m.: criminal trespass. A criminal trespass was reported to the police. A police investigated revealed the claim was untrue.

-3:26 a.m.: theft. A black Highpoint 9mm firearm was reported stolen from a silver 2004 Dodge truck while parked at Buffalo Wild Wings on Michigan Street.

-2:19 a.m.: having weapons under disability. Phillip D. McCulskey, 20, 132 Pike St., was arrested for having weapons under disability.

-12:11 a.m.: violate protections order. Police are investigating the report a protection order was violated.

SATURDAY

-9:24 p.m.: found property. A Crescent wrench and socket set, valued at $200, a Milwaukee hammer drill, valued at $200, and a crate containing miscellaneous tools, valued at $100, were found near South Stolle Avenue at Campbell Road and turned into the police department.

-7:48 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Police are investigating the report that a set of licenses plates were stolen off of a vehicle.

-4:02 p.m.: warrant. Jerilyn Irene Koontz, 44, 312 S. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-3:39 p.m.: warrant. Donald Edward Miller, 40, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:33 a.m.: theft. An unauthorized use of a 2007 white Pontiac, valued at $2000, was reported to the police.

-1:52 a.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

FRIDAY

-3:52 p.m.: theft. A rope lock, valued at $20, and the theft of a charcoal Street Strider three-wheel standing bike, valued at $900, and a child’s black Rocker three-wheel pedal bike, valued at $250, was reported stolen from 517 St. Marys Ave.

-3:44 p.m.: criminal damaging. A north and east window, and the southwest and southeast doors and door frames were damaged at 900 Chestnut Ave. The total amount of the damage is set at $300.

-3:32 p.m.: misuse of a credit card. The misuse of a credit card was reported to the police.

-11:40 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window screen was reported damaged in the past at 1129 Riverside Blvd. The amount damage is set at $50.

-10:54 a.m.: theft. Charles M. Williams, 26, 9000 County Road 25A, was arrested for theft after $20 was reported stolen at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on East Parkwood St.

THURSDAY

-9:20 p.m.: domestic violence. Shaina Reed, 32, 804 Spruce Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

Crashes

Sheldon Parker, 65, 431 S. Highland Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 9:04 p.m.

Parker was operating a motorcycle that was stopped and headed southbound on Brooklyn Avenue at the red light at East Court Street when he lost control of the bike and fell over.

• Kevin D. Chaney Jr., was cited with turning at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:20 p.m.

Chaney was traveling northbound in the right lane on South Main Avenue near East Poplar Street when he made an improper left turn from the right lane to go onto East Poplar Street and struck the right front of the northbound vehicle on South Main Avenue in the left lane driven by Daniel A. Dunlap, 17, of Conover.

• Jason P. Holzman, 33, of West Salem, was cited with turning at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:43 a.m.

Holzman was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue in the right lane and because he thought the road was a two way street he proceeded to make a left turn onto East North Street from the straight lane. Holzman turned in front of the southbound vehicle, driven by Christian M. Smith, 18, 415 Summit St., in the left lane on North Ohio Avenue causing a collision.

• Ashley E. King, 18, 722 Ronan St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:13 p.m.

King was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she struck the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her in the rear.

The other vehicle was driven by Kelly L. Thorne, 46, 604 Russell Road.

• Elton D. Batty, 57, 814 Foraker Ave., was cited with stop and yield after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:49 a.m.

Batty was traveling westbound on Cherry Street through the intersection of Foraker Avenue when he struck the northbound vehicle on Foraker Avenue that was driven by Jazmin M. Boatman, 16, 2522 Broadway Ave.

• Stacey C. Lee, 26, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:38 p.m.

Lee was traveling eastbound on Progress Way when she failed to stop and rear-ended the stopped vehicle at the stop sign at Fourth Avenue in front of her.

The other vehicle was driven by Sheila G. Jackson, 49, 9571 Riverview Place.

• Charles Oberholzere, 57, of Albany, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:34 a.m.

Oberholzere was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when he attempted to turn right into the gas station and struck the northbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Preston L. Wisen, 29, of Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:11 to 5:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-9:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-6:30 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:14 a.m. to 3:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-9:23 p.m.: odor investigation. Crews conducted an odor investigation.

-5:59 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a dumpster fire.

-11:55 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a building fire.

-12:18 a.m. to 11:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-12:50 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-8:21 a.m. to 8:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:41 p.m.: standby. Medics were on standby at the Sidney High School football game.

-4:50 to 7:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

