Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:56 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

MONDAY

-9:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township on the report of the theft of a license plate.

-5:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 12348 E. Shelby Road in McLean Township.

-5:03 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of threats.

-5:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 16240 Mason Road in Salem Township.

-12:06 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 13643 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report of fraudulent charges on a credit card.

SUNDAY

-9 p.m.: assault. Isaish Paul Snider, 18, 13633 Wones Road, Maplewood, was arrested for assault after Deputies responded to Subway on East Main Street in Anna on the report of an alleged assault in progress.

-7:34 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the Miami Conservancy District on Kaser Road in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious blue truck had been sitting there for about an hour.

FRIDAY

-9:19 p.m.: aggravated vehicular assault. Deputies are searching for a driver and his passenger who failed follow a request to stop the vehicle and almost struck a deputy. Deputies were dispatched to 6639 State Route 66 on a report of a man spray painting a vehicle. When deputies arrived, the driver and his passenger, later identified as Brandy McClellan, got into the vehicle and started to leave the property. A deputy attempted to open the passenger’s door and was almost struck by the vehicle as the driver fled the scene. Deputies followed the vehicle but were unable to locate it. It was discovered that the license plate on the vehicle had been stolen from a car dealership in Wagner Subaru in Fairborn. A temporary warrant for McClellan’s arrest has been issued.

SEPT. 11

-4:03 p.m.: dog bite. Deputies investigated a report of a dog biting Joshua A. Mooney, New Carlisle, when he was at 16427 Easy Ave., Kettlersville. Mooney, who is employed by Aarons in Piqua, was at the residence to talk to owner April Shannon. While he was there, a dog got out of the house and bit him on the right leg. Mooney was treated for the injury. The report has been forwarded to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10 a.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 212 Leo St. in Jackson Township on the report of threats or harassment.

MONDAY

-1:36 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to U.S. Bank on South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-8:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to North Main Street at East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

SUNDAY

-6:39 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to Agrana Fruit U.S. Inc. on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious person.

Crashes

Dylan Michael Heitkamp, 21, 3593 Mary St., Fort Loramie, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:21 p.m.

Heitkamp was operating a motorcycle southwest on Dawson Road and when negotiating a curve he lost control of the bike, went off the roadway to the right and slid on loose gravel. Heitkamp slid off the bike, but the motorcycle continued southeast, rolling twice before coming to a final stop.

The bike sustained disabling damage. Heitkamp recovered the bike and advised he had no injuries and refused medical treatment.

• John Marshall Payer, 31, of Ridgeway, was cited for assured clear distance following a two-vehicle crash Friday at 6:11 p.m.

Vehicles driven by Payer and Rickey J. Howell, 56, 13856 State Route 274, Botkins, were eastbound on state Route 274, just east of Interstate 75. Howell was slowing to turn into his driveway when Payer failed to maintain an assured clear distance, striking Howell’s vehicle.

Payer told deputies he was distracted by playing with his radio and he failed to see the vehicle slowing in front of him.

Payers 2006 Honda CR-V, owned by Gretta J. Payer, of Ridgeway, was disabled in the crash. Howell’s vehicle, a 2001 Freightliner, was also disabled in the crash.

• No citations were issued following a one-vehicle crash Friday at 6:33 p.m.

Connie S. Giere, 53, of Versailles, was westbound on Michigan Street when her vehicle left the road and struck a mailbox. She told deputies she was distracted by her phone, which was ringing. Giere made contact with the owner of the mailbox and arranged to pay restitution for the damage.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:57 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 9300 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-8:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-8:19 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and Police responded to South Second Street at West South Street in Anna to investigate the report of an odor of gas.

SUNDAY

-11:33 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire responded to Darke County for a camper fire.

-3:21 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 8600 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township on the report a motorcycle was in a field with no one around.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.