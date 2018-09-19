Police log

TUESDAY

-9:36 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old female was arrested for being unruly after she was reported missing.

-8:53 p.m.: theft. The theft of a brown dog, valued at $50, was reported stolen from the a residence in 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-4:44 p.m.: violate protection order. It was reported to the police that a protection order was violated.

-4:28 p.m.: theft. Two Dairy Queen gift cards, for a total value amount of $33.88, a gift card from The Bridge restaurant, valued at $15, five other various gift cards, with a total value amount of $150, an android phone charger, valued at $15, and a pair of amber sunglasses, valued at $21, was reported stolen from a 2009 light green Honda while parked in the 800 block of Parkwood Street.

-3:43 p.m.: domestic violence. A 13-year-old male was arrested for domestic violence.

-1:37 p.m.: theft. A briefcase, valued at $20, and an unknown brand of bicycle was reported stolen from the Super Laundry on Michigan Street. The bike was later recovered.

-12:26 p.m.: theft. Six packages of Luvs diapers, valued at $31.98, and other merchandise in the amount of $113.55 was reported stolen from Walmart on Michigan Street.

-9:53 a.m.: warrant. Brandon M. Miller, 27, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant, for obstructing official business and resisting arrest after police responded to a report about a possible disturbance at a residence in the 1500 block of East Court Street.

-9:15 a.m.: vehicle trespass. An unlocked vehicle was reportedly entered and rummaged through, however the owner of the vehicle did not find anything missing.

-8:22 a.m.: theft. A black 2004 Chevy Tahoe, valued at $30,000, was reported stolen from the 400 block of South Main Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered from the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-7:03 a.m.: theft. A camouflage colored laptop computer, valued at $385, was reported stolen from a 2005 Dodge while parked at Fricker’s on Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-2:20 p.m.: aggravated trespass. A report of a trespassing at a property in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue and an alleged threat were reported to the police.

SUNDAY

-2:07 p.m.: assault. Eron L. Nation, 28, of Houston, was arrested for assault.

Crashes

No citations were issued following a crash involving a juvenile on a bicycle on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Jonathan M. Hamrick, 34, 1209 Hilltop Ave., Apt. C, was told police he was stopped in the crosswalk on South Wilkinson at the state Route 47 intersection, about to make a right hand turn to go eastbound. Hamrick said he looked both ways and began to turn, at which time the side of his vehicle was struck by a bicycle operated by Elijah Tyree, 11, of Sidney.

Elijah told police he was headed westbound on state Route 47 and stopped at the South Wilkinson Avenue intersection, looked and then proceeded across the crosswalk at the intersection in the when he struck Hamrick’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:11 a.m. to 12:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

TUESDAY

-9:17 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation. The fire was not permitted.

-8:59 a.m. to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

