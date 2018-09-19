Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:47 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 19300 block of Morris Rose Road in Jackson Township that a suspicious female was going door to door.

-1:44 p.m.: K-9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K-9 narcotics search at Fort Loramie Junior/High School on East Park Street in McLean Township.

-12:51 drunk. Deputies responded to the report a male ran out into the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township while drinking a beer.

-10:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to Michael’s Mowers on state Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of the past theft of an impact wrench.

TUESDAY

-11:30 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 301 Diamond Drive on the report of a trespassing.

-10:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-8:43 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 8845 State Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report a golf cart was vandalized.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:57 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 300 block of Tower Drive in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:29 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 11500 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.

-10:24 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

