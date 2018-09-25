Police log

TUESDAY

-12:20 a.m.: domestic violence. A male juvenile was charged with domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-1:15 p.m.: driving under the influence. Douglas L. Selanders, 38, of St. Marys, was arrested for OVI and obstructing official business.

-11:46 a.m.: warrant. Heather Renee Whetstone, 43, 215 Franklin Ave., was served a summons.

-3:49 a.m.: criminal damaging. A garage screen door at 2526 Alpine Court was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $50.

-2:52 a.m.: criminal damaging. A door at 227 N. Main Ave. was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $200.

-12:34 a.m.: warrant. Eric Richard Hines, 45, of Troy, and Nicole L. Slife, of Piqua, were both arrested on an out of county warrant.

SATURDAY

-10:22 p.m.: criminal mischief. A female reported her car, a 2006 Red Suzuki, had been egged while parked in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:55 p.m.: criminal damaging. The rear window of a 2015 white Chevrolet Equinox was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $100.

-7:53 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Tailgator generator, valued at $175, and a Hitachi SDS Max 1-9/16 hammer drill, valued at $400, were reportedly stolen when moving by someone unknown.

-6:44 p.m.: criminal damaging. An air conditioning unit, valued at $50, was reported damaged at 444 Elm St.

-5:38 p.m.: theft. An arms Nintendo Switch case, valued at $5, and a Platoon Nintendo switch case, valued at $70, were reported stolen from 420 S. Ohio Ave. A police investigation is ongoing.

–4:28 p.m.: criminal damaging. An Apple iPhone 7 was reported damaged at 1360 Dartmouth St.

-12:52 a.m.: domestic violence. Britney Rochelle Young, 35, 301 S. Main Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

FRIDAY

-6:46 p.m.: theft. A 1999 Jeep Wrangler, valued at $5,000, was reportedly stolen from 1588 Michigan Street.

-6:22 p.m.: warrant. Dylan B. Napier, 22, 606 Sycamore Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-5:17 p.m.: warrant. Danny Bryant, 41, 1411 N. Main Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-4:06 p.m.: theft. The theft of a computer monitor, valued at $20, an orange Remmington lawn mower, valued at $100, and $1,300 was reported stolen from 520 N. Ohio Ave. and also a safe door was reported damaged at the location by someone known. The damage to the safe door is set at $200. A 1985 black Ford Mustang, valued at $4,000, was also reportedly damaged.

-3:01 p.m.: theft. Lowe’s Home Improvement on Michigan Street reported the theft of various tools and materials in the amount of $594.27 by someone known.

-10:09 a.m.: breaking and entering. The resident of 300 N. Miami Ave. reported her front door was damaged by someone unknown.

-8:36 a.m.: warrant. Travis G. Steck, 25, of Dayton was arrested on two warrants.

THURSDAY

-9:36 p.m.: burglary. A black laptop computer with charger, valued at $450, two pink hoverboards and chargers, valued at $500, a dark grey bicycle with glitter and red tires, valued at $100, and three vape cigarette, valued at $100, were reported stolen during a alleged burglary at 511 S. Wagner Ave.

Crashes

No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:54 a.m.

Ethan P. Brown, 25, 234 W. Court St., was operating a city of Sidney Police cruiser eastbound on West Court Street approaching South Walnut Avenue when he sideswiped a guardrail on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

• Michelle E. Zahn, 42, 134 Mound St., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:31 p.m.

Zahn was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue when she struck the right rear of the stopped vehicle headed southbound on North Ohio Avenue in the 200 block.

The other vehicle was driven by Ronald J. Williams, 82, 2335 Collins Drive, Apt. H.

• Jodi M. Zeppetella, 48, of Albion New York, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:03 p.m.

Zeppetella was backing out of the driveway of 1235 Rees Drive onto the street when she struck the parked vehicle across the street from the driveway.

The other vehicle is owned by Tiffany Watercutter, 1232 Rees Drive.

• John J. Small, 50, of Quincy, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:13 p.m.

Small was traveling east in the east/west alley and when attempting to turn left onto the north/south alley in the 200 block of Grove Street struck the legally parked vehicle in the private drive of 414 Walnut Ave.

The parked vehicle is owned by Hayley A. Cost, 208 Grove St.

• Adreinna M. Cook, 20, 510 S. Wagner Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:24 a.m.

Cook was traveling southbound on Highland Avenue when she suffered from a medical condition. Her vehicle then went off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

• Joan D. Copella, 84, 940 Chestnut Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:38 p.m.

Copella was traveling eastbound in the 600 block of Chestnut Avenue when she struck an illegally parked vehicle facing the east in front of 607 Chestnut Ave.

The other vehicle is owned by Michele L. Gortt, of Anna. Gortt’s vehicle received a parking ticket for being illegally parked approximately one and half feet from the curb.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:05 to 6:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:08 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to an activated smoke detector.

MONDAY

-8:14 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Michigan Street for a false fire alarm.

-5:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to Main Avenue for a false fire alarm.

-12:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to Quality Inn on Michigan Street for a fire alarm.

-12:09 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to North Vandemark Road for a service call.

-7:36 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to 514 and 516 Oak Ave. for a structure fire.

-4:01 a.m. to 7:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to one of those medical calls.

SUNDAY

-7:36 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-4:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to an activated smoke detector.

-12:28 a.m. to 7:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-8:25 a.m.: standby. Medics were on standby during the Sidney High School cross country track meet.

-1:54 a.m. to 10:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-3:54 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to South Miami Avenue for a service call.

-11:21 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-7:36 a.m. to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

