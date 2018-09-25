Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:31 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 203 W. Main St. in Salem Township on a report a neighbor drove through the caller’s yard.

-1:22 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 16818 Southland Road in Dinsmore Township on a report of vandalism to a vehicle.

-1:01 p.m.: drugs. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 800 block of Doorley Road in Clinton Township on the report someone was using drugs.

-12:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched the report a semitrailer crashed into powerlines at 2555 S. Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

-8:12 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Wells Road in Dinsmore Township the report of a property damage crash.

SUNDAY

-10:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 10,000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

SUNDAY

-10:06 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to 108 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of threats.

Crashes

Kortney M. Boyd, 23, of 208 W. Main St., Anna, was transported to Wilson Health by Houston Rescue following a one-vehicle crash Saturday at 8:51 p.m.

Boyd was northbound on County Road 25A when her vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a telephone pole. She said she swerved to miss a deer.

Her 2013 Dodge Dart sustained minor damage in the crash.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:26 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 3600 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-9:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-8:21 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Fire was dispatched to the 5200 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-8:08 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the unit block of Meadowlane Drive in Clinton Township.

-7:50 a.m.: fire. Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 500 block of Oak Avenue in Clinton Township for the mutual aid of a fire.

-12:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15000 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-4:30 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Houston Rescue responded to the 3200 block of Redmond Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.