Police log

TUESDAY

-10:05 a.m.: violate protection order. Bradley A. Stout, 38, of Wapakoneta, was arrested for violating a protection order.

MONDAY

-8:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. Seventeen window panes were reported broken out of the property at 220 S. West Ave.

-4:50 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a piece of tattoo equipment, valued at $100, three android cellphones, valued at $175, a PlayStation 3, valued at $80, and assorted DVDs, valued at $80, were reported stolen from 934 Buckeye Ave.

-7:13 p.m.: found property. An HTC cellphone, valued at $50, a Samsung flip-phone, valued at $50, and a Samsung charging cord, valued at $15, were found at Main Stop Drive Thru on North Main Avenue and were turned into the police department.

-3:43 p.m.: domestic violence. A 13-year-old male was charged with domestic violence.

-12:54 p.m.: theft. Arthur Eugene Adkins, 20, at large, was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of $93.48 worth of merchandise. The merchandise was recovered.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:22 a.m. to 8:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

