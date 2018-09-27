Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:33 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 8777 Turtle Creek Road in Van Buren Township to investigate a scam complaint.

-3:39 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Kuther Road at Millcreek Road in Clinton Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:33 p.m.: trespassing. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Dollar General on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a trespassing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:11 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Russia Fire Department conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 226 W. Main St. in Loramie Township.

-7:32 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 15300 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-3:37 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

