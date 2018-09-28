Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney High School on Campbell Road in Clinton Township.

-10:16 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 21915 Wise Road in Jackson Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-9:38 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-8:38 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report trash was dumped into the dumpsters.

-8:10 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to mile marker 98 on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township to assist a Van West unit that got a flat tire that was transporting an inmate.

-12:01 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Tawny Leaf Court in Orange Township on the report a vehicle was driving through yards.

Village log

THURSDAY

-6:08 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General store on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a trespassing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:14 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to 13287 State Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-10:12 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-4:23 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-4:23 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-3:16 p.m.: crash. Minster Fire and Life Squad and Deputies were dispatched to Luthman Road and Wells Road on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

