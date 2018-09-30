Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:15 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Botkins Fire, Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 200 block of East State Street for a crash with injuries and medical call.

SATURDAY

-2:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash at Kuther and Millcreek roads in Clinton Township.

FRIDAY

-5:10 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Houston Rescue and Houston Fire were dispatched to a crash with injuries at Miami Shelby Road at state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 500 block of West Main Street in Anna.

-1:21 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-8:25 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Freeman Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:51 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-7:26 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire was dispatched to unattended fires in the trailer park in the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-2:18 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

-11:22 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-9:04 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

FRIDAY

-11:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-9:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 600 block of College Street in Jackson Township.