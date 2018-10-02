Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:07 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at state Roue 29 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:23 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2599 State Route 29 in Clinton Township on the report of a theft.

-10:59 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at the Shelby County Veteran’s Office on South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township.

-8:37 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to to Sav A Ton on state Route 66 in Franklin Township on the report a trailer lock was missing or broken.

-6:55 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at Al’s Place on South Main Street in McLean Township.

-6:22 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to 10641 State Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township on the report a nude man was on the front porch.

MONDAY

-10:59 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 2332 McCloskey School Road in Orange Township on the report of a trespassing.

-8:48 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 5880 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report someone was trying to get in the door.

-4:31 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a neighbor complaint at 16818 Southland Road in Dinsmore Township.

-1:32 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a neighbor complaint at 9142 Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:57 a.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 1256 Stephens Road in Clinton Township on the report of harassing text messages.

-12:38 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 8844 Amsterdam Road in Van Buren Township on the report a suspicious car was sitting on the northwest corner of the wooded property.

SUNDAY

-6:05 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 9000 County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-4:34 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to Camp Qtokee on state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report of a someone operating an ATV damaged the driveway.

-1:15 a.m.: injury crash. Deputies assisted the Botkins Police at an injury crash in the 200 block of East State Street in the village. Joshua Daniel Askins, 21, of Botkins, reportedly drove his truck into a tree. He was transported by Anna Rescue to the hospital with minor injuries. Askins’ truck allegedly struck an overhead door at Koenig’s on North Main Street also.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:41 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to a report of a property damage crash at state Route 119 at the overpass in Franklin Township.

-2:26 a.m.: trespassing. Botkins Police were dispatched to the Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a trespassing.

Crashes

Gary A. Boswell, 38, of Sidney, was cited for failure to yield at a stop or yield sign following a two-vehicle crash Saturday at 2:35 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Boswell was stopped at the intersection of Millcreek and Kuther roads, facing south. A vehicle driven by Gregory Paul Nance, 42, of Sidney, was stopped facing north at the intersection.

Nance had the right of way entering the intersection. Boswell attempted to make a left hand turn east onto Millcreek Road. Boswell failed to yield, causing a crash.

Boswell’s 2017 Mazda 6 was disabled in the crash. Nance’s 1998 Honda Accord sustained moderate damage.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:28 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Versailles Life Squad and Russia Fire responded to the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township.

-6:05 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

MONDAY

-5:32 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township on the report of a field fire.

-4:42 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 6600 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

-1:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-10:04 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Enterprise Drive in McLean Township.

-9:41 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 1600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-8:35 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Fire and Botkins, Jackson Center, Van Buren Fire Departments and Deputies responded to 16864 State Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a barn fire.

-7:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-7:17 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Canal Road in McLean Township.

-6:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive Township in Anna.

-4:41 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 south in Dinsmore Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

