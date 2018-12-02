Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-12:58 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies, Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to a property damage crash at Botkins and Kettlersville Road. A silver truck went down an 8-foot ditch into the creek.

SATURDAY

-8:51 a.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating a theft in the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-4:01 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Sort Loramie Swanders Road for a crash with injuries.

Village log

SATURDAY

-5:40 p.m.: tree down. Jackson Center Police and a deputy were dispatched to the 19000 block of Botkins Road on a report of a 20-foot tree being down in the road.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-11:32 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SATURDAY

-6:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-6:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Port Jefferson Fire was dispatched to 16701 Sharp Road in Salem Township on a report of a fire alarm sounding.

-5:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 16000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-4:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of West Main Street in Anna.

-9:51 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East State Street in Botkins on a report of a transformer sparking and smoking.

-9:04 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and a deputy were dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-8:39 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 7000 block of Hughes Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-10:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Police were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-4:41 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 4000 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

