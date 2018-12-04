Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Shelby Hill School on Children’s Home Road in Clinton Township.

-11:22 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 3965 State Route 66B in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of a gift card.

-10:43 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to investigate an alleged assault.

-4:24 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township on the report of loud music.

MONDAY

-10:46 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist another unit at Speedway on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-5:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 110 Colby Road in Loramie Township.

-5:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 5301 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report someone drove through the caller’s yard.

-3:25 p.m.: forgery. Deputies responded to 17801 Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a bad check.

-12:49 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 4141 State Route 48 in Loramie Township on the report of harassing phone calls.

SUNDAY

-11:12 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 7450 Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-5:23 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 12120 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of threats or harassment.

SATURDAY

-6:25 p.m.: warrant. Shaina Marie Reed, 15400 Fort Loramie Swanders Road, was taken into custody on a warrant from Sidney Municipal Court. Additional charges may be filed against her.

Village log

MONDAY

-8:36 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to Peoples Federal Bank on East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

-9:38 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

Breanna E. Dahlinghaus, 23, 5685 Wells Road, Minster, was cited with a marked lanes violation after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Dahlinghaus was traveling southbound on East Shelby Road when she crossed the center line and struck the front left of the northbound vehicle on East Shelby Road that was driven by Lawrence E. Gray, 28, 13039 Luthman Road, Minster.

Dahlinghaus’s vehicle then went off the roadway to the left, rolled twice and came to a final rest in the ditch on the east side of the roadway. Gray’s vehicle slid into the ditch on the east side of the roadway, partially rolling over and came to a final stop on all four wheels.

Gray was also cited for not having an operator license.

• Dustin R. Bradley, 34, 2498 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney, was cited for driving under FRA suspension following a one-vehicle crash Sunday at 12:58 a.m.

Bradley was northbound on Kettlersville Road, approaching Botkins Road when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. He drove the vehicle off the northwest corner of the road, into the rocks and came to rest in a drainage culvert.

The 1990 Chevrolet Truck, owned by Lowell R. Chilcoat, 9400 State Route 274, Apt. A, Anna, sustained minor damage in the crash.

• John Logan McGee, 23, 121 S. Loramie Creek Drive, Fort Loramie, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident following a one-vehicle crash Saturday, Dec. 1, at 4:01 a.m.

McGee was eastbound in the 5000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a DP&L pole and metal fence. The vehicle came to rest in a field east of the pole and fence which were struck.

His 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was disabled in the crash.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:06 a.m.

Devan Joseph Frey, 23, 10831 Patterson Halpin Road, Anna, was traveling northbound on Kettlersville Road when he failed to stop for the posted stop sign at Botkins Road. He then traveled through the intersection, off the north side of the road and struck a culvert. The report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office noted that at the time of the crash, there was dense fog in the area.

Frey was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-1:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police and Fire responded to the 300 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of North Linden Street.

-5:54 a.m.: crash with injuries. Maplewood Fire Department responded to Logan County on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-1:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-4:28 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in McLean Township.

-7:53 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of W. Pike St. in Jackson Township.

-7:16 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 400 block of Buckeye Street in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-10:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-6:08 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Houston Rescue responded to the 1300 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

-5:53 p.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue responded to the 19100 block of East Shelby Road in Van Buren Township.

-5:48 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to 14747 Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township.

-4:15 p.m.: crash with injuries. Minster Life Squad and Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 of East Shelby Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.