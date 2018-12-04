Police log

MONDAY

-11:42 p.m.: criminal damaging. A section of a privacy fence at 111 E. Bennett St. was reported damaged by someone known. The damage is set at $100.

-6:33 p.m.: domestic violence. Morgan N. Napier, 23, of Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested for domestic violence.

-4:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. Zachary Fitchpatrick, 24, 1220 Morris Ave., was arrested for criminal damaging.

-4:30 p.m.: warrant. William Adam Auton, 35, 119 Pike St., was arrested on a summons.

-4:05 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Sondra L. Sowards, 36, 804 Foraker Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:37 p.m.: warrant. Benjamin Cain Barger, 34, at large, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-9:05 a.m.: probation violation. Gregory J. Cain, 26, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:22 a.m.: theft. The theft of five bags of BD insulin syringes was reported stolen from 618 Montrose Ave.

SUNDAY

-8:20 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires, valued at $400, and an interior of a Jeep, damaged valued at $500, were reported damaged while parked at 829 Doering St.

-8:10 p.m.: theft. A warrant was issued after the theft of $432.83 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Michigan Street was reported to the police.

-7:51 p.m.: warrant. Chrisine M. Cyphers, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-4:34 p.m.: theft. Justin Reedman Perry, 34, of Piqua, was arrested for theft and possessing drugs and criminal tools after a red 2005 Chysler Town & Country van, valued at $2,000 was reported stolen. According to the police report, drugs were seized by police.

-noon: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-3:11 a.m.: domestic violence. A 15-year-old female was arrested for domestic violence.

SATURDAY

-10:11 p.m.: agravated burglary. Jermaine L. Jelks, 45, of Piqua, was arrested for agravated burglary at 94 Brooklyn Ave.

-7:42 p.m.: theft. The theft of a laser light Christmas decoration, valued at $7, was reported stolen from 122 W. Clay St.

-4:49 p.m.: possession of drugs. Matthew A. Turner, 35, of Houston, was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and Thomas R. Ganger, 45, at large, was arrested on a warrant. According to the police report a bag of meth and a meth straw were seized by police.

-3:58 p.m.: theft. Crystal L. Donnelly, 43, 422 E. Court St., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $139.80. The merchandise was recovered.

-11:41 a.m.: contempt. Tisha Raylene Murphy, 20, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:54 a.m.: warrant. Derrick L. Perry, 38, 2727 Kristy Way, was served a summons to appear in court.

-4:30 a.m.: burglary. Austin A. Suthers, 19, of Piqua, was arrested for burglary at 162 Viking Court.

FRIDAY

-7:59 p.m.: warrant. Christopher C. Cooper, 29, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-5:40 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly

-3:51 p.m.: possession of drugs. Amanda K. Murphy, 22, and Sean Daniel Carr, 22, both of 1409 N. Main Ave., were arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools. According to the police report two bags of meth, scales and drug paraphernalia were seized by police.

-1:14 p.m.: warrant. Marguerite S. Dieng, 38, 967 Buckeye Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:01 p.m.: warrant. Christopher J. Cota, 48, 1123 Hawthorn Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:48 p.m.: warrant. Steven G. Sowards, 41, 804 Foraker Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:20 p.m.: warrant. Johathon E. Duckro, 35, and Tabetha M. Duckro, 41, both of 1916 Broadway Ave., were served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:27 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old female was arrested for being unruly.

-5:53 a.m.: criminal damaging. A warrant was issued after police investigated a complaint that a kitchen cabinet door was damaged at 1220 Morris Ave. The damge is set at $50.

THURSDAY

-6:11 p.m.: warrant. Sukhjinder Singh-Ghuman, 42, 500 N. Vandemark Road, Apt. 39, was served a summons to appear in court.

Nov. 28

-6:04 p.m.: assault. A juvenile was charged with assault.

Crashes

Doug Leslie, 59, 709 Lynn St., was cited with obedience to traffic control devises after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:28 p.m.

Leslie was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he ran the red light at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and struck the right rear of the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was making a left hand turn onto Fourth Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Kayla Bradley, 21, 10240 Pasco Montra Road.

• Paige N. Cline, 18, 711 S. Ohio Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:29 p.m.

Cline was traveling southbound on Vandemark Road when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her that was driven Adrian B. Boerger, 28, 1046 N. Miami Ave.

• Shelly Roach, 45, 217 E. Edgewood St., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:34 p.m.

Roach was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when she struck the left rear side of the vehicle parked in front 547 Campbell Road.

The parked vehicle is owned by Sonia Selanders, 547 Campbell Road.

• Wilber E. Overbey, 69, of St. Paris, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 4:12 p.m.

Overbey was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 in the right lane when he crossed the white dotted line, went into the left lane and struck the right, rear bumper of another eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 causing him to loose control of his vehicle and drive off the right side of the road and hit a concrete highland overpass bridge support pillar.

The other vehicle was driven by Tracy N. Kinninger, 39, 20217 Johnson Road.

Overbey and his passengers Charity A. Rigler, 23, 5880 State Route 29, Lot 27, and Tiffany A. Main, 42, 5880 State Route 29, Lot 6, were transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:46 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a false medical call.

MONDAY

-10:12 a.m. to 11:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-12:38 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

SUNDAY

-1:34 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to an activated smoke detector caused from burnt food.

-2:02 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-6:20 p.m.: good intent. Crews responded for a good intent call. Service was not needed.

-5:17 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:56 a.m. to 10:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls. One was cancelled en route.

FRIDAY

-2:22 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:43 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-11:15 a.m. to 7:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls. Upon arrival, assistance was not needed for two calls .

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

