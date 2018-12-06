Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:49 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Sherri Cotterman-Sprague, 43, 1520 Spruce Ave., was served a summons for failing to pay city taxes.

-3:10 p.m.: lost property. A Nerf gun, valued at $90, and a Lego circus tent set, valued at $20, which were intended as Christmas presents, were reported lost to the police.

-3:07 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a back door window at 217 W. South St. was reported to the police. The damage is set at $200.

TUESDAY

-4:41 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window screen on a vehicle parked at 201 E. Bennett St. was reported to the police. The damage is set at $50.

Crashes

Angela Fernandez, 33, 888 Crescent Drive, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:21 a.m.

Fernandez was traveling westbound on Court Street when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle after applying the brakes. It then hit and went over the curb and struck a guardrail where the vehicle came to a stop.

• Lillian M. Schaeffer, 19, of Fletcher, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:59 a.m.

Schaeffer was traveling westbound in the right lane on Court Street approaching Fourth Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roadway. Her vehicle then slid and hit the right rear of the westbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Kyra A. Edwards, 17, of Sidney.

• John Andrew, 72, 20061 Sidney Platsville Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:59 a.m.

Andrew was traveling westbound in the right lane on Court Street at the Fourth Avenue intersection when he failed to stop and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle at the light in front of him lane that was driven by Sheldon Damewood, 30, 717 S. Main St.

• Abby Heath, 27, 1022 Nutmeg Dr., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:43 a.m.

Heath was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to the icy roadway and struck a street sign.

Steven E. Lloyd, 36, 221 E. North St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:07 a.m.

Lloyd was traveling westbound on West Court Street when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle, then hit the curb and struck a guardrail where it came to a stop.

• Madisyn Allen, 17, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:04 a.m.

Allen was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue in the right lane of travel on the one-way street when she lost control of her vehicle due to the icy roadway and hit a parked vehicle facing the south in front of 815 N. Ohio Ave. that is owned by Brandy Stamey, 815 N. Ohio Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:12 a.m. to 12:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-6:57 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

WEDNESDAY

-4:45 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-3:45 to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-3:23 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a possible gas leak.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.