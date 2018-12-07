Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:32 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Francis Manufacturing Company on Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report of a crash.

-8:52 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on a report two vehicles passed school bus.

THURSDAY

-6:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Wenger Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

WEDNESDAY

-12:13 a.m.: felonious assault. Justin R. Perry, of Piqua, was arrested for felonious assault after an alleged incident that occured while he was incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

Village log

THURSDAY

-5:15 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to Circle K on East State Street in Salem Township on the report of a theft.

Crashes

No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:19 a.m.

Glen Franzel, 63, of Piqua, was traveling northbound in the 1000 block of Kuther Road when his vehicle slid on the icy roadway, went off the left side of the road and struck a fire hydrant before coming to a stop. The hydrant bent off at the base as a result of the crash.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:21 a.m.

Travis L. Flory, 49, of Covington, was traveling northbound on Miami Conservancy Road when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway, slid off the right side of the road and struck a phone pedestal before coming to a stop in the ditch.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Treasure Ann Hughes, 30, 404 E. Walnut St., Anna, was traveling westbound on East Hoewisher Road approaching Wapakoneta Aveneue when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roadway and struck a vehicle that was pulled off on the north side of the road on East Hoewisher Road, that was facing the west outside of the traffic way.

The other vehicle is owned by Mindy Sue Adams, 1731 Letitia Drive, Sidney.

• Charles T. Moore, 49, 311 S. Carlisle St., Quincy, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:38 a.m.

Moore was traveling northbound in the 5000 block of state Route 29 when he failed to maintain clear distance and rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of him that was stopped for a school bus.

The other vehicle was driven by James Guy Minor, 31, 226 Jefferson St., Quincy.

Minor was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health. Minor was also cited with no operator license.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:29 a.m.

Dawson Patrick Pence, 20, 1026 Wiles Road, Sidney, was traveling eastbound in the 16000 block of Kirkwood Road when his vehicle began to slide on the icy roadway, went off the road to the north, passed over the driveway and some rocks at 16411 Kirkwood Road and came to a final stop off the north side of the road.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday at 7:26 a.m.

Jessica Marie Simonds, 29, 10355 Black Fox Trail, Piqua, was traveling northbound on Fair Road when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway, and it went off the right side of the road, struck a sign, drainage culvert, then the vehicle spun around and continued into a steep ditch, causing it to rollover onto its side.

Simonds was transported by Houston Rescue to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday at 6:41 a.m.

Jeff A. Woolery, 62, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on Darke Shelby Road when his vehicle slid on an icy patch on the roadway and slid back and forth across the road befire hitting the grass on the roadside, then the vehicle spun to the rear and went off toward the east ditch. After gaining tracking on the slope, sideways, the vehicle tipped over into the ditch onto its roof.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday at 6:07 a.m.

David H. Bergman, 58, 13 Canal St., Fort Loramie, was traveling eastbound in the 8000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road when his vehicle began to slide on the icy roadway causing him to miss his turn onto Wright Putoff Road. The vehicle then slid into a ditch on the north side of the road and rolled over onto its top where it came to a final stop.

Bergman was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:28 a.m.

Jacob Scott Wiford, 22, of Piqua, was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when his vehicle slid on the icy roadway, went off the west side of the road and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop in a yard.

Wiford was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:37 a.m.

Richard Michael Johnson, 53, 114 W. Bennett St., Sidney, was traveling southbound in the 10000 block of County Road 25A when when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway, went off the left side of the road, struck a road sign and went into the ditch.

• Gardenia Andrea Murphy, 26, 524 Campbell Road, Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:09 p.m.

Murphy was traveling northbound in the 3000 block of Knoop Johnston Road when her vehicle went to the right of the roadway while negotiating the curve and then struck a telephone pole on the east side of the roadway.

Murphy’s grey 2008 Nissan Rogue was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

Village log

FRIDAY

-7:53 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police was dispatched to West North Street at North Third Street on the report of a crash.

THURSDAY

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:12 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Houston and Rescue Squads responded to the 5300 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

-9:06 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

-1:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-1:10 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11900 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

THURSDAY

-9:24 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11100 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

