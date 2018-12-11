Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:06 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Children Services in the 3400 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-1:01 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 5156 Frazier Guy Road in Perry Township on the report of a trespassing.

-10:36 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 22445 Peters Road in Salem Township on the report of a possible identity theft scam.

-7:25 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-10:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 14580 Morris Rose Road in Jackson Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-9:15 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 7401 state Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report of threats.

-2:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report a substance was found in a Shelby County Common Pleas Courtroom on East Court Street in Clinton Township.

-9:34 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Port Jefferson Road in Clinton Township on the report of a theft.

SUNDAY

-12:59 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 201 W. Main St. on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-1:29 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Stephens Road in Clinton Township on the report of a suspicious person in a long coat.

-12:41 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP with a stop on Newport Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

-7 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Fire Department with entry to a home for a medical call in the 1400 block of Stephens Road in Clinton Township.

-6:12 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 6803 Luella St. in Cynthian Township on the report of a possible scam.

-4:31 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 2889 County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report of threats or harassment.

FRIDAY

-11:22 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 6533 Palestine St. in Perry Township on the report of a threat.

-5:54 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Thompson Schiff Road on the report a possibly intoxicated male was walking northbound.

-4 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report a school bus was rear-ended.

-3:18 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a rear-end crash.

Village log

FRIDAY

-4 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Inn Between Tavern on County Road 25A on the report a male at the business was behaving “weird.”

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 5:27 p.m.

Matthew Lee Vanhoose, 29, 13701 Fort Loramie Swanders Road, Sidney, was traveling westbound in the 14000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road when he lost control of his vehicle, as he crossed the ice covered Interstate 75 overpass, and struck the north side guard rail which caused his vehicle to flip onto its left side and then onto the driver’s side before coming to the stop facing the west with the vehicle’s under carriage on the guardrail.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 4:07 p.m.

Paul G. Kuhner, 66, of Bellefontaine, was traveling westbound on Meranda Road when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice covered bridge, went off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. Kuhner’s vehicle then went off the right side of the road and struck a gaurdrail. His vehicle then came back onto the roadway and overturned onto its top.

Kuhner was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

• Ronald E. Wilges, 71, 677 W. Pinehurst St., Sidney, was cited with failure to yield while turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 3:35 p.m.

Wilges was traveling southeast on state Route 29 near the I-75 northbound entrance ramp when he turned left to get onto the northbound I-75 entrance ramp in front of the northwest vehicle driven by Dylan Storm Jones, 26, 1307 Garfield Road, Sidney, on state Route 29 causing a collision.

According to the crash report, both vehicles had a green light at the time of the crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene by Sidney Medics but declined to be transported to the hospital.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:39 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18900 block of Deweese Road in Perry Township.

-1:14 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 8700 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

-9:56 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5700 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-9:50 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-10:12 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 16400 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-5:28 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie and Van Buren Township Fire Departments and Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township to conduct a fire investigation.

-11:41 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 100 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8700 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

-5:56 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8600 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-12:22 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4300 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

SATURDAY

-10:18 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-8:25 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Huber Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

