Police log

TUESDAY

-4:13 a.m.: domestic violence. Levi Scott Hurst, 18, 433 E. Poplar St., was arrested for domestic violence.

MONDAY

-10:37 p.m.: probation violation. Justin M. Hyde, 27, of Lima, was arrested on an active warrant.

-7:58 p.m.: theft. Elizabeth Davis, 22, 1527 E. Court St., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $37.85. The merchandise was recovered.

-7:55 p.m.: warrant. Terry L. Harris, 65, and Kelly D. Harris, 53, both of 656 Ridgeway Drive, were both served a summons to appear in court.

-7:31 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Gregory Courtney, 45, 846 Fielding Road, was served a summons for failing to pay city taxes.

-10:58 a.m.: theft. Adrian L. Gregory, 32, 1224 Garfield Ave., was arrested for theft-motor vehicle after a dark 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, valued at $5,000, was reported stolen while parked at Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-9:02 a.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a brake and throttle, valued at $200, and a driver’s side window, valued at $200, on a 1992 Honda, while parked at 2355 Collins Drive were reported to the police.

-12:53 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Quentin Vaughn Blandzinski, 31, of Anna, was cited for driving under OVI suspension.

SUNDAY

-5:55 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Melissa May Copeland, 34, 210 Sophia Ave., was served a summons for failing to pay city taxes.

-12:58 p.m.: contempt. Donald L. Campbell Jr., 44, of Anna, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

SATURDAY

-10:29 p.m.: theft. A black and pink bicycle, valued at $200, was stolen from a bike rack while parked at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-7:51 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 14-year-old male was arrested for being unruly.

-4:37 p.m.: warrant. Ernest Marinez Jr., 25, of Greenville, was arrested on an active warrant.

FRIDAY

-5:52 p.m.: warrant. James Young, 35, of Troy, was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:31 p.m.: domestic violence. Ethan R. Roe, 19, 579 Foxcross Drive, was arrested for domestic violence.

-1:01 p.m.: contempt. Timothy Ray Anderson, 48, 415 Jefferson St., was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant.

-11:40 a.m.: forgery. A counterfeit $50 bill that was received at Rent-A-Center on Michigan Street was reported to the police.

-5:02 a.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:17 p.m.

Mathew C. Audet, 26, of Portland, Indiana, told police he was traveling northbound on Wayfarer Lane when his traffic light was green and the driver of the southbound vehicle on Folkerth Avenue driven by Ashley B. Clegg, 37, 817 Mount Vernon Place, turned into his vehicle as he was going through the intersetion.

Clegg told police she was traveling southbound on Folkerth Avenue and when she was going to turn eastbound onto state Route 47 on a green arrow Audet was going through the intersection and caused her vehicle to hit his vehicle.

Due to conflicting statements, no citation was issued.

• Masumi Yoshihashi, 42, 2824 Bridlewood Drive, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:50 p.m.

Yoshihashi was backing out of the driveway of 2824 Bridlewood Drive when he hit a vehicle that was parked across the street that is owned by Susan A. Meyers, of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:27 p.m.: lift assistance. Medics responded to provide lift assistance for an individual.

-10:42 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to 108 E. Poplar St. on a false fire alarm that was set off due to concrete work being conducted.

-6:43 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:24 a.m. to 1:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-12:30 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm due to a furnace malfunction.

-7:57 to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

