Police log

TUESDAY

-8:29 p.m.: criminal trespass. Tevyn N.L. Wilkins, 22, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested for criminal trespass.

-5:44 p.m.: possession of drugs. Michael S. Corner, 42, and Mya Le Browning, 19, both of Port Jefferson, were both arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-3 p.m.: criminal damaging. The outside speaker system at Burger King on Michigan Street was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $250.

-11:06 a.m.: contempt. Perry Lee Price, 21, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Crashes

Isaac B. Bollinger, 78, 20729 Sidney Plattsville Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash 0n Tuesday at 6:40 a.m

Bollinger was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he did not see and rear-ended the vehicle stopped at the red light in front of him.

The other vehicle was driven by David E. Martin, 60, 2301 Riverside Drive.

Sidney Fire responded to the scene.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:09 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-5:09 to 9:06 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-5:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

-5:15 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

