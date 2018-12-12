Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Honda on Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-7:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Thaman Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a minor crash.

-7:03 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 3207 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

TUESDAY

-3:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at Jackson Center School in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-8:49 p.m.: theft. James M. Gunter, 26, of Taft, California, was arrested for driving under the influence and was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch with one occupant in the vehicle.

The grey 2011 Ford Focus that was in the ditch at state Route 66 and Russia Versailles Road was towed from the scene by Meyer Towing.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:55 a.m.: trash dumping. Jackson Center Police responded to the Marathon Station on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a trash dumping.

-11:24 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to Barga Drive at Commerce Drive on the report of a crash.

Crashes

Nicholas Joseph Williams, 17, of Huber Heights, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:59 p.m.

Williams was traveling southbound on South Third Street when he struck a legally parked vehicle on the west side of Third Street that is owned by David Boyer, 201 W. Main St., Anna.

• James C. Barnes, 75, 18800 Kirkwood Road, Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead for not having a driver’s license after a two-vehicle crash Friday at 4 p.m.

Barnes was traveling westbound in the 14,000 block of Kirkwood Road when he failed to maintain assured clear distance and rear-ended the Sidney City School bus stopped in front of him. The stopped bus had its emergency “stop” lights and sign activated while it was dropping a child off in the 14600 block of Kirkwood Road when it was hit.

The bus, driven by Melissa J. Kinnison, 47, 405 Folkerth Ave., Sidney, sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene.

Barnes’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Rose’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:35 p.m.: rescue. Fort Loramie Rescue, Police and Fire and Deputies were dispatched to Lake Loramie State Park in McLean Township on the report a subject may have been stuck on a boat between blinds three and four.

-9:55 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to 200 South Main Street in McLean Township.

-4:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of West College Street in Jackson Township.

–3:38 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-11:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-4:17 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries.

-4:15 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

