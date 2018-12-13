Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-6:39 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Airstream Terra Port on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

-1:23 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 210 West Main Street on the report of a trespassing.

WEDNESDAY

-7:47 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 5928 State Route 29 in Perry Township.

-3:47 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 5592 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Crashes

Krista J. Wolfe, 43, 616 E. Parkwood St., Sidney, was cited with a stop light or stop sign violation after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:17 p.m.

Wolfe was traveling northbound on Thompson-Schiff Road when she failed to stop at the intersection of Fort Loramie Swanders Road and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop in a creek.

According to the crash report, Wolfe told deputies she had zoned out.

Wolfe was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-6:38 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna Police and Deputies were dispatched to Wells Brothers Inc. on Shue Drive on the report a suspicious car was in the parking lot.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:23 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 15600 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-2:43 p.m.: rescue. Deputies, Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and were dispatched to Lake Loramie State Park in McLean Township on the report a boat was stuck on the lake in the ice between blinds three and four. Deputies were able to locate the boat directly south across the lake from The Oak Tree restaurant.

According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie Fire’s rescue boat was to make contact with the boat in the water and found that there were no injuries. The boat was able to be freed from the ice and taken back to a dock with no issues.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.