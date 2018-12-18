Police log

MONDAY

-9:01 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Officers responded to the report of two unruly juveniles. A 15-year-old female was charged.

-6:48 p.m.: identity theft. Officers responded to 661 Greenbriar Court on the report of telecommunications fraud.

-12 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of an assault.

SUNDAY

-6:20 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to 1023 N. Main Ave. on the report of the theft of $80.

-1:43 a.m.: warrant. Charles R. Layne, 36, of Marion, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

SATURDAY

-8:16 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after an alleged domestic violence incident was investigated.

-8:14 p.m.: domestic violence. A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence.

-7:25 p.m.: driving under the influence. Adam Michael Philip Sherlock, 31, 419 E. Pinehurst St., was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior OVI.

-7:16 p.m.: theft. The theft of three Pack and Bell 2-in-1 laptop tablets, valued at $237, and a Bluetooth speaker, valued at $15, was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-12:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. Officers responded to a report of criminal damaging at 347 E. Court St.

-11 a.m.: theft. The theft of $160 in cash and a Samsung smart phone, valued at $600, was reported stolen by two known people from 836 N. Main Ave.

-10:12 a.m.: warrant. Vicky Jo McGlinch, 58, 635 Carly Lane, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:42 a.m.: OVI. Mark Anthony Michael Jr., 27, 871 Foraker Ave., was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-6:13 p.m.: probation violation. Spenser Lee Anderson, 22, 1225 Constitution Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-5:38 p.m.: drug abuse. Randolph Xavier Pressure, 21, 1717 Lindsey Road, was arrested for drug abuse.

-5:29 p.m.: theft. The past theft of 20 pieces of merchandise, for a total value of $1,500, was reported stolen from Hibbett Sports on Michigan Street.

-4:49 p.m.: warrant. Wesley A. Southers, 37, 617 East Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

THURSDAY

-2:25 p.m.: theft. Megan Marie Bockrath, 28, and Kay Natalie Price, 36, both of Anna, were arrested for theft after Speedway on Michigan Street reported the theft of $500, $172 worth of Lottery tickets, two Visa gift cards, valued at $100, and two other gift cards, valued at $100.

-1:25 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a Smith and Wesson handgun,valued at $460, was reported stolen from 318 New St.

Dec. 9

-7 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police investigated a criminal trespassing report at Walmart on MichiganStreet in which a male was possibly stealing from the business.

Crashes

Ava Money, 18, 331 E. Pinehurst St., was cited with a stop sign violation following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 3:17 p.m.

Money was at the stop sign on East Pinehurst Street at North Main Avenue, facing west, when she travelled into the intersection and into the path of another vehicle, driven by Janet Partington, 87, 337 Apollo St., who was travelling northbound on North Main Avenue. This caused Partington to strike Money’s vehicle.

• Mary Jannides, 81, 1611 Beck Drive, was cited with an operation of vehicle violation following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Dec. 14, at 9:48 p.m.

Jannides was eastbound on Russell Road, at the four-way stop of Russell Road and Broadway Avenue. A second vehicle, driven by Jerrod Vanhook, 21, 715 ½ S. Main Ave., was southbound on Broadway Avenue, at the four-way stop. Vanhook was stopped to let a vehicle in front of Jannides go through the four-way intersection before making his way through. At this time, Jannides had also proceeded to go through the intersection. Vanhook had attempted to swerve out of the way, but was ultimately struck by Jannides vehicle.

• Sharon Gomez, 27, 617 Broadway Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Dec. 14, at 3:47 p.m.

Gomez was travelling eastbound in the 100-block of East Court Street behind a vehicle driven by Judith Gambill, 66, of Huber Heights. Gambill stated that the vehicle in front of her began to move forward before slamming on their brakes, causing her to stop. Gambill stated she was then struck from behind by Gomez.

• Kyle Searcy, 25, 14425 Sidney-Freyburg Road, Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Dec. 14, at 2:25 p.m.

Searcy was travelling southbound on Interstate 75 when he failed to stop for a vehicle ahead of him, driven by Rodney Nickel, 57, of Piqua, causing Searcy to strike the right rear corner of Nickel’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:47 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to a service call.

-11:44 a.m. to 9:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 medical calls.

-6:30 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a vehicle crash.

-9:25 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm. False alarm.

SUNDAY

-12:51 a.m. to 9:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

-8:27 a.m. to 7:36 p.m.: odor investigation. Crews responded to two calls for complaint of a strange odor.

-4:49 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm activation. No problem was found.

-12:10 a.m.: mutual aid. Crews provided mutual aid to Lockington Fire Department.

SATURDAY

-6:52 a.m. to 8:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

-2:07 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

FRIDAY

-10:27 a.m. to 9:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five medical calls.

-8:47 p.m.: structure fire. Crews responded to a possible structural fire. Call was cancelled en route.

-2:22 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a vehicle crash.

-11:33 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the 100-block of West Poplar Street on the report of a gas leak.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Aimee Hancock.

