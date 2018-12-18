Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:30 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs.

-12:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Meyer’s Garage and Drive-Thru, located at 6377 state Route 66, in Cynthian Township.

-12:57 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 8929 state Route 274, in Van Buren Township.

MONDAY

-9:04 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to 14584 county Road 25A, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of threats or harassment.

-7:23 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the 2000-block of Dingman Slagle Road, in Perry Township, on the report of damage to a vehicle.

-5:32 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 9000-block of county Road 25A, in Franklin Township.

-3:37 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office.

-2:20 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 3578 state Route 66 in Loramie Township about a missing juvenile.

-12:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to McCartyville Road at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a crash.

-11:11 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to OSP in the 300 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

-7:49 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney Alternative School on West Russell Road in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-5:10 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township on the report a suspicious dark colored vehicle pulled off the road with a female sitting on top.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:32 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 120 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of an ID and money.

Crashes

Daniel J. Block, 33, of Saint Marys, was cited with failure to stop or yield after a two vehicle crash on Friday at 10:17 a.m.

Block was traveling northbound on Sidney Freyburg Road at the intersection of Botkins Road when he failed to yield before proceeding north after he stopped at the posted stop sign and when in the intersection was struck by the westbound vehicle driven by Rhoda A. Minnich, 40, of Wapakoneta. Both vehicles slid into the ditch on the northeast corner of the intersection. Block’s vehicle came to a stop facing the southwest. Minnich’s vehicle came to a stop facing northwest.

Minnich was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 7:21 a.m.

Anthony David Hoying, 40, 8183 Hoying Road, Anna, was traveling northbound on Thaman road when he passed the southbound vehicle on Thaman Road driven by Jason G. Buehler, 30, 1 McRill Way, Anna. The vehicle’s mirrors struck each other as they passed one another. Both driver claimed the other vehicle was left of center at the time of the collision.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:42 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire Department, and CareFlight responded to mile marker 107 on Interstate 75 south, in Auglaize County, on the report of a crash with injuries.

-12:06 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Anna Police responded to the 600-block of North Pike Street, in Dinsmore Township.

-7:19 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3000-block of Michigan Street, in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:38 a.m.: crash with injuries. Van Buren Township Police Chief, Van Buren Township Fire Department, Van Buren Township Jaws-Of-Life, LifeFlight, New Bremen Rescue, and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to state Route 274 at state Route 29, in Van Buren Township.

MONDAY

-8:23 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire Department, and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 19000-block of state Route 706, in Perry Township.

-6:32 p.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Fire Department and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Dingman Slagle Road at Riverside Drive, in Clinton Township.

-10:18 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17000 block of Gearhart Road in Perry Township.

SUNDAY

-10:42 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-5:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire Department responded to the 18200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

-4:38 p.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire Department, and CareFlight responded to a crash at mile marker 107 on Interstate 75 in Auglaize County. The crash is still under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

