Police log

TUESDAY

-9:04 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 14-year-old female was arrested for unruly offenses.

MONDAY

-11:21 a.m.: barking or howling dogs. Officers responded to 611 Michigan St. on the report of barking dogs. Resident Rita Smith, 60, was served a summons.

SUNDAY

-3:58 a.m.: driving under the influence. Officers investigated a possible DUI at Speedway, 1529 Michigan St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:30 to 7:29 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

TUESDAY

-11:49 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

