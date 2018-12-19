Police log
TUESDAY
-9:04 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 14-year-old female was arrested for unruly offenses.
MONDAY
-11:21 a.m.: barking or howling dogs. Officers responded to 611 Michigan St. on the report of barking dogs. Resident Rita Smith, 60, was served a summons.
SUNDAY
-3:58 a.m.: driving under the influence. Officers investigated a possible DUI at Speedway, 1529 Michigan St.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-2:30 to 7:29 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.
TUESDAY
-11:49 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.
Compiled by Aimee Hancock.