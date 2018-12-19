Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:44 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s office, 555 Gearhart Road, in Clinton Township.

-12:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies, along with Jackson Center Police, responded to 105 Jerry Drive, in Jackson Township, on the report of damage to a vehicle.

-8:13 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to 3499 county Road 25A, in Orange Township, on the report of an illegal passing of a school bus that occurred the previous afternoon.

TUESDAY

-5:50 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to Honda of America Manufacturing, 12500 Meranda Road, in Franklin Township, on the report of a stolen wallet.

-4:32 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 735 Foraker Ave., in Clinton Township, to investigate a scam.

-3:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 1248 N. Kuther Road, in Clinton Township, on the report of a scam call.

-3:43 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to 1699 state Route 29, in Clinton Township, on the report of a missing gun.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:58 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to North Main Street at West State Street, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:56 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 3000-block of Beulah Drive, in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:28 p.m.: fire investigation. Anna Fire Department was dispatched to the 12000-block of county Road 25A, in Franklin Township.

-3:20 p.m.: fire investigation. Van Buren Township Fire Department and Police Chief responded to state Route 274 at state Route 29.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

