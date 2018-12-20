Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:53 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to Freeman Drive at Lindsey Road, in Turtle Creek Township, on the report of a suspicious person walking around the neighborhood.

WEDNESDAY

-7:41 p.m.: reckless operation. Deputies responded to Kuther Road at Mill Creek Road, in Clinton Township, on the report of a reckless driver.

-6:01 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 6000-block of Palestine Street, in Perry Township, on the report of threats.

-4:17 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the 12000-block of Wells Road, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a vehicle following a pedestrian.

-4:12 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 808 Tacoma Trail, in Washington Township, to investigate a complaint.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:41 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, along with Sidney Fire Department, responded to the 3000-block of River Road, in Orange Township.

-11:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13000-block of Lochard Road, in Dinsmore Township.

-11:29 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12000-block of Meranda Road, in Franklin Township.

-2:52 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medic was dispatched to the 400-block of Broad Street, in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13000-block of Lochard Road, in Dinsmore Township.

-6:39 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire Department, and Deputies responded to Frazier Guy Road at state Route 29, in Perry Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

