Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:59 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 1236 Aiken Road, in Washington Township, regarding a suspicious call.

-9:23 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000-block of county Road 25A, in Franklin Township.

THURSDAY

-5:56 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 200-block of West Canal Street, in Salem Township, on the report of two subjects in a white van requesting to view residents’ electric bills.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:20 a.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 310 N. Ohio St., in Jackson Township, regarding a suspicious phone call.

-10:15 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300-block of East State Street, in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.