Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-4:39 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism in the 17000 block of Kirkwood Road in Green Township.

-3:34 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 25A and Mason Road in Franklin Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 18000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

SUNDAY

-11:26 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire was dispatched for mutual aid for a fire at 1 Perry St. in Wapakoneta.

-3:26 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire was dispatched to 9333 State Route 119 for an alarm investigation.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

