Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:12 p.m.: found property. A black wallet, an ID card and two Visa cards, were reported found at the United States Postal Service on North Ohio Avenue and were turned into the police department.

Crashes

Ethan Smith, 16, of Piqua, was cited with a yield turning left violation after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:32 p.m.

Smith was at the intersection on Fair Road at South Vandemark Road and when he began to turn left onto Vandemark Road the westbound vehicle in the intersection on Fair Road, driven by Kristina A. Stout, 56, of Brookville, struck the right rear of Smith’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:06 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-4:37 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:14 to 3:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

