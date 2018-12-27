Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:37 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report about drugs.

WEDNESDAY

-10:32 p.m.: theft. Deputies and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to Casey’s General Store on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report someone stole from the store and that the merchandise was recovered.

-7:25 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 6533 Palestine St. in Perry Township on the report of threats.

-6:25 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 1860 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of threats.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:06 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 9400 block of Baker Road in Salem Township.

-10:41 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-9:47 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7500 block of Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

-7:49 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-7:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-3:34 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, CareFlight, Lockington Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 2400 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township on a report a male fell off of a roof.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

