Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to Speedway, at 607 E. Main St., Anna, to investigate the report of threats and/or harassment.

-8:40 p.m.: property damage incident. Deputies responded to 3675 Lindsey Road, in Washington Township, on the report of a tree falling onto a vehicle.

-7:56 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 700-block of Miami Conservancy Road, in Washington Township, on the report that a vehicle hit a tree.

-4:29 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 1344 Dorsey-Hageman Road, in Green Township, to investigate the report of a scam.

Village log

THURSDAY

-5:16 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police Chief responded to the 600-block of Jackson Street, in Jackson Township, to investigate a report of threats and/or harassment.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:38 p.m.: medical. Sidney Medic, Sidney Fire Department, and Deputies responded to the 1000-block of Miami River Road, in Orange Township.

-8:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Police Chief, and Van Buren Township Fire Department were dispatched to the 18000-block of Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, in Van Buren Township.

-7 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to the 3000-block of Lindsey Road, in Washington Township.

-2:59 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 600-block of East Pike Street, in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-10:47 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 1000-block of Dingman-Slagle Road, in Perry Township.

-8:25 p.m.: downed power lines. Lockington Fire Department and Lockington Rescue responded to the 14000-block of Kirkwood Road, in Orange Township.

-7:57 p.m.: downed power lines. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 17000-block of Mason Road, in Salem Township.

-7:53 p.m.: fallen tree. Port Jefferson Fire Department and Maplewood Fire Department responded to the 18000-block of state Route 47 on the report of a fallen tree causing damage to a house.

-3:18 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Fletcher Fire Department responded to the 600-block of Frazier-Guy Road, in Green Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

