Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-12:28 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism to mailboxes in the 3000 block of Miller Road in Loramie Township.

SATURDAY

-11:04 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism to a mailbox in the 1000 block of Sherman Road in Cynthian Township.

-5:58 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Loramie Township.

-1:10 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report that someone rammed a gate that’s near the railroad tracks in the 2000 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-7:45 a.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen mailbox at 4121 Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

Village log

SATURDAY

-7:31 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 13000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-9:20 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at North Main and East Walnut streets in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 5000 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-1:14 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 9000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

SATURDAY

-9:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 500 block of East North Street in Anna.

-2:16 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 7000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township.

FRIDAY

-8:21 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Sycamore Street in Dinsmore Township.

-5:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Pence Road, in Perry Township, where a tree fell on a man and he was trapped.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

