Police log

SUNDAY

-8:16 p.m.: theft. Audrey Elizabeth Roberts, 28, 309 Monroe Ave., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of 18 pieces of merchandise, valued at $91.12. The merchandise was recovered.

-7:55 p.m.: theft. Earl F. Woods III, 32, of Lakeview, was arrested for theft and on a warrant.

-5:55 p.m.: driving under the influence. Michael Jermaine Tyree Jackson, 34, of Dayton, was arrested for OVI, and drug abuse.

-12:13 p.m.: violate protection order. Scott DeWayne Bransum, 33, 301 E. Court St., was arrested for violating a protection order or consent.

-12:55 a.m.: OVI. Donald Ray Mills, 56, 832 Spruce Ave., was arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-5:15 p.m.: domestic violence. Kayla M. Overbey, 25, 1882 Shawnee Drive, was later arrested for domestic violence after an arrest earlier in the day.

-4:53 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Jordan Thomas Downing, 22, of Quincy, was arrested for trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools.

-4:52 p.m.: theft. Kayla M. Overbey, 25, 1882 Shawnee Drive, was arrested for theft and on a warrant after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of nine pieces of merchandise, valued at $31.81. The merchandise was recovered.

-12:42 a.m.: OVI. Dedrick D. Curtiss, 27, of Dayton, was arrested for OVI and drug abuse.

FRIDAY

-6:24 p.m.: theft. Cheryl Ann Logan, 58, 3576 County Road 25A, Room 202, was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of miscellaneous merchandise, in the amount of $136.79. The merchandise was recovered.

-3:24 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of $3,000 at Gateway Supply Company Inc. on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:15 p.m.: possession of drugs. Travis Wayne Tschudi, 36, 614 East Ave., was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-12:18 p.m.: criminal damaging. A shed at 1226 Constitution Ave., was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $50.

-10:31 a.m.: falsification. Stacy A. Sparks, 44, 704 Clinton Ave., was arrested for falsification – purpose to incriminate another.

-10:30 a.m.: lost property. A teal woman’s Vera Bradley wallet, containing three social security cards, was reported lost in the Walmart parking lot on Michigan Street.

-10:13 a.m.: theft. A ZTE cellphone was reported stolen at 826 St. Marys Ave., Ave. D.

-9:09 a.m.: warrant. Ralph M. Turner, 31, 602 N. Wagner Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-1:19 p.m.: forgery. It was reported that a $100 bill of counterfeit money was attempted to be given to someone at the Marathon gas station on East North Street.

Crashes

Charles Swartz-Bowman, 38, 571 Shie Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:47 p.m.

Swartz-Bowman was traveling southbound on Brooklyn Avenue near Fielding Road when he went across the double yellow line and struck a northbound vehicle on Brooklyn Avenue that was driven by Connie S. Maggert, 65, of Piqua.

• Charity Smith, 73, of Quincy, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:25 p.m.

Smith was stopped facing the west behind a stopped vehicle in traffic on West Michigan Street that was driven by Lisa Spaugy, 48, 2190 Westminster Drive. Smith let off the break and then her vehicle struck the rear of Spaugy’s vehicle.

• Michael L. McMartin, 29, 323 Franklin Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:13 a.m.

McMartin was traveling eastbound in the 1900 block of Michigan Street when he failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Edmund J. Sauers, 64, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:01 a.m. to 6:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-8:24 a.m. to 5:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-4:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-3:01 to 8:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls. One call cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.