Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:18 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 9643 Lochard Road in Salem Township on the report mail was suspected stolen from residence’s the mailbox.

-7:26 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 12022 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of harassment.

TUESDAY

-11:06 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-9:12 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 96 on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township to assist OSP.

-7:56 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 12203 Wagner Drive in McLean Township on the report of harassment.

-7:13 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the Lockington Dam in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious small, black car with a K9.

-3:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-2:14 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the 4000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report people on four-wheelers were trespassing on the property and had also harassed the caller.

-10:07 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 3144 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report a wheel fell off of a vehicle and damaged the property.

MONDAY

–4:49 to 11:52 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to 10 reports of trees being down at various locations in the county.

FRIDAY

-5:10 p.m.: tree fell on a male. Rickey W. Phelps, 60, of Sidney, was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after a tree landed on him.

Phelps was attempting to cut down a tree that had two trees blown over and leaning on it from high winds the previous night. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the wedge he cut into the tree broke before he was ready and the two other leaning trees fell at the same time. The report said one of the other two trees landed on Phelps causing injuries.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:02 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint regarding money at 120 Redbud Circle, Unit 13, in Jackson Township.

-9:16 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 5000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:32 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

TUESDAY

–6:29 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-5:51 p.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County on the report of a crash with injuries.

-1:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Hamer Street in Jackson Township.

-7:32 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-3:52 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16600 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.

-3:08 a.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire Department and deputies responded to Jackson Road at state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries.

-2:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 13800 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-10:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15000 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township.

-9:34 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to 1154 Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report transformers blew.

-7:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-6:50 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to 63 Elm Street in McLean Township on the report a tree was on fire that had powerlines on it.

-5:12 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Fire Department responded to the 16000 block of Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township on the report a tree had powerlines on it.

-3:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.