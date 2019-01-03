Police log

THURSDAY

-3:58 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at 105 N. Walnut Ave.

WEDNESDAY

-2:40 p.m.: assault. Zachary Fitchpatrick, 24, at large, was arrested for assault.

-10:16 a.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to the residence of 135 Mound St., in the amount of $3,674.53, was reported to the police.

-8:21 a.m.: criminal damaging. Dents and damage to the paint of a teal 2007 Hyundai Sonata while parked in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue was reported to the police. The damage is set at $200.

TUESDAY

-11:55 a.m.: criminal damaging. A cracked windshield and a punctured Douglas All-Season tire on a gray 2006 Ford while parked in the 200 block of North West Avenue was reported to the police. The total amount of the damage is set at $130.

Crashes

Carol Schmidt, 72, 226 Ruth St., was cited with right of way at through highways; stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:23 p.m.

Schmidt was facing the west and stopped at the stop sign on Ruth Street when she proceeded westbound and struck the southbound on Main Avenue in the intersection of Ruth Street that was driven by Ashtin Barnes, 19, of Anna.

Barnes’s vehicle came to a stop south of Ruth Street. Schimdt’s vehicle came to a stop west of Main Avenue.

Sidney Fire responded to the scene.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:26 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to confirm overheated material had been extinguished.

WEDNESDAY

-10:52 a.m. to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.