Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:57 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 1900 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

-2:50 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18900 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:41 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 9632 Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report gunshots were heard in the area after a suspicious vehicle was parked near the residence.

-6:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 19651 Pence Road in Perry Township on the report a CPO was possibly violated.

-6:59 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the unit block of Knoop Johnston Road on the report a truck was seen “turfing” in a field north on Knoop Johnston Road.

-6:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of broken car window by someone known at 9989 Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

TUESDAY

-2:26 a.m.: domestic violence. Tandy J. Schaffer, 41, 2200 State Route 47 East, Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-4:53 p.m.: theft without consent. Dustin R. Bradley, 34, 9400 State Route 274, Apt. A., Anna, was arrested for theft without consent after a silver 1990 Chevrolet Cheyenne pickup truck was reported taken without permission.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-5:49 p.m.: assist other unit. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Schafer Oil Co. on state Route 66 in McLean Township to assist another unit on a traffic stop.

Crashes

Shane K. Lambert, 27, 127 Oldham Ave., Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:08 a.m.

Lambert was traveling eastbound on state Route 29, just past Knoop Johnston Road, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and went airborne. According to the crash report, his vehicle continued eastbound into a grass field and at some point Lambert lost control of the vehicle and it overturned at least once. The vehicle then struck a utility pole, which snapped at the base.

Lambert fled the scene of the crash and was later located at a local hospital where his injuries were being treated.

• No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:34 a.m.

Zachary Thomas Goguen, 17, of Anna, was traveling westbound on state Route 705, approaching Patterson Halpin Road, when he fell asleep and his vehicle drifted off the north side of the roadway. He then over corrected, which sent his vehicle into a skid and slid backwards into a Pioneer utility pole, causing minor damage.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-5:41 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to 9244 Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of an unattended controlled burn.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

