Police log

FRIDAY

-1:19 a.m.: criminal damaging. A television, valued at $100, at 709 N. Main Ave. was reported damaged.

-12:59 a.m.: assault. Phillip D. McCluskey, 21, 130 Pike St., was arrested for drug abuse.

THURSDAY

-2:51 p.m.: theft. The past theft of an Apple iPhone 6, valued at $100, at 501 S. Main Ave., was reported to the police.

Crashes

Adama E. Diomande, 39, 1338 Tully Road, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Diomande was attempting to turn westbound from North Sixth Avenue onto West Russell Road when he pulled out in front of the eastbound vehicle on West Russell Road that was driven by Alma L. Allen, 70, 410 Lunar St.

• Torrance Hill, 25, of Dayton, was cited for speeding after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:25 p.m.

Hill was traveling westbound on West Michigan Street when he failed to stop and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle at a flashing red light in front of him at Sixth Avenue that was driven by Alexis Foy, 22, 540 Fairview Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:46 to 10:53 a.m..: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

THURSDAY

-6:47 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-9:33 a.m. to 8:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls. Nothing was found on the arrival of one call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

