Police log

THURSDAY

-3:45 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Lock Two Road at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10 a.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Crown Equipment Corp. on Tower Drive in McLean Township on the report of a trespassing.

-7:46 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to West Main Street at North Second Street on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:41 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2900 block of Jerome Drive in Loramie Township.

-8:08 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17500 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

THURSDAY

-4:20 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to Johnston Slagle Road at state Route 706 in Perry Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.