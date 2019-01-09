Police log

TUESDAY

-1:53 p.m.: warrant. Darrell E. Clark, 36, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:35 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary, during which allegedly miscellaneous keys and $300 were stolen, was reported to the police at 213 Charles Ave.

-12:42 p.m.: warrant. Justin Michael Allen, 31, of Quincy, was arrested on a Logan County felony warrant.

-9:46 a.m.: warrant. A 15-year-old female was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Fredrick McCluskey, 50, 132 Pike St., was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:21 p.m.

McCluskey was operating a motorcycle northbound in the 600 block of South Main Avenue when he was unable to stop in time for the slowing vehicle in front of him that was attempting to park. McCluskey tried to go around that vehicle driven by Zachary R. Dixon, 30, of Vandalia, but laid down his bike and then struck a legally parked vehicle on the west side of the roadway.

The parked vehicle is owned by Janet M. Maier, 605 S. Main Ave.

McCluckey was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Glenda A. Fear, 20, 500 W. North St., was cited for speeding after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:39 a.m.

Fear was traveling eastbound in the 1100 block of Michigan Street when she failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by James H. Scott, 70, 952 Port Jefferson Road.

• Margret M. Heitbrink, 68, of Anna, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:44 p.m.

Heitbrink was traveling westbound on North Street in the through lane and when approaching the intersection of Ohio Avenue her vehicle sideswiped the westbound vehicle in the left turn lane on North Street that was driven by Frank Hillenbrand, 43, 229 Williams St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:45 a.m. to 12:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls. One call was for the mutual aid of Lockington Fire, and another call was for the mutual aid of the Port Jefferson Fire Department.

-7:20 a.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby with the police department.

TUESDAY

-9:57 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm overheated materials were extinguished.

-8:04 a.m. to 4:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.