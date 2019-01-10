Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash at Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road, in Clinton Township.

-12:15 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report of vandalism to a yard at 10690 Millcreek Road, in Washington Township.

-9:45 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office, 555 Gearhart Road, in Clinton Township.

-9:18 a.m.: investigate a complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 3625 State Route 66, in Loramie Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 3000-block of Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, in Washington Township, on the report of harassment.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:31 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police responded to 335 Sioux St., in McLean Township, on the report of items missing from a trunk.

WEDNESDAY

-8:06 p.m.: be on the lookout. Botkins Police responded to Botkins Road at the overpass, in Dinsmore Township, to investigate a report of tool boxes on the roadway.

-5:34 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 7741 Hughes Road, in Washington Township, on the report of trespassing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:01 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to mile marker 106 on Interstate 75, in Auglaize County.

-7:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200-block of Cole Street, in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:34 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2000-block of Tawawa-Maplewood Road, in Green Township.

-7:29 p.m.: vehicle fire. Lockington Fire Department, Houston Fire Department, and Deputies responded to the 0-block of state Route 66, in Loramie Township.

-6:22 p.m.: chimney fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to the 1ooo-block of Aiken Road, in Washington Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

